Best Pokemon To Catch in Pokemon GO

The Starters: Squirtle, Bulbasaur & Charmander

You may not think that the starters are worth catching, but finding these rare little critters in Pokemon GO and catching them is the only way to level up your own starter. You want that Charizard, don’t you?

Blastoise

While extraordinarily rare, you can actually encounter and capture Squirtle’s final form out in the wild. Needless to say, this living water tank is no joke.

Venusaur

Just like Blastoise, you can encounter Venusaur out in the wild. It’s a rare encounter, and will almost always be located in areas with lots of trees, but if you can find this beast in Pokemon GO, make sure to catch it.

Charizard

Charizard is a bit more random than the other starters’ final evolutions when it comes to encountering it in the wild, since it doesn’t have a specific water or grass preference like the other two. It’s still rare though, and the fire/flying mix will really help you out later on.

Pikachu

Pikachu isn’t particularly rare, and there is a way to get this lovable Pokemon at the very beginning, but it’s still one of the best Pokemon you catch in Pokemon GO. Electric is strong against flying (curse all those Pidgeys) and with the candies, you’ll be able power up your own Pikachu if you chose it as a starter.

Scyther

Scyther is fast and powerful. This Bug/Flying type has excpetional HP and can be boosted up to some pretty high CPs. Also, it’s damn cool to look at.

Snorlax

Snorlax is huge and strong. In Pokemon GO it is pretty rare, but you don’t really need to hit up any specific type of geography to find one, meaning you have a chance even if your options are limited.

Lickitung

Lickitung is another rare Pokemon that can be found in most types of locations. It’s silly look and powerful attacks make it must have for your collection.

Lapras

You’ll often see a Lapras guarding a Gym because they’re pretty darn powerful, if not a bit rare. Search near bodies of water for a better chance at one of Pokemon GO’s more elegant water Pokemon.

Hitmonchan

Hitmonchan is a Fighting type, meaning it has what it takes to beat the competition. You don’t need to search anywhere specific for this one, although it’s usually not around water and it’s pretty rare to encounter.

Hitmonlee

Hitmonlee is much like Hitmonchan in that it’s super rare, has no real geographical preference, and is powerful enough to covet.

Marowak

Marowak is the more mature, much more aggressive form of Cubone, both adorable and very dangerous. You can find these little powerhouses around parks, and they’re definitely worth the search.

Dratini

Dratini’s are fairly rare. Searching near bodies of water will give you a decent chance, but they are far from guaranteed. For those who persevere, though, you’ll be on your way to a Dragonite army.

Onyx

Onyx is a massive rock snake, for lack of a better description, and that alone should put it on your catch bucket list. It can be found just about anywhere except for near bodies of water, although they tend to be one of the more difficult Pokemon to catch, prone to breaking out of Poke Balls repeatedly.

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime is rare – like, really rare. You can adventure for hours and not find one, but it’s plenty powerful with its psychic abilities, so you may want to seek this one out in near parks and other standard areas.

Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is a rare Rock/Flying Pokemon. They tend to be swift, moving about the screen and making it difficult for some to nail them with a Poke Ball. They’re definitely worth the trouble though, and can help to round out a team, especially if you’ve been keeping to the more common offerings.

Psyduck

While Golduck is also able to be caught in Pokemon GO, Psyduck is by far the cooler of the two. You can still evolve into Golduck if you so choose, although you’ll need to catch more than one Psyduck to do so.

Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan is a large Normal type, meaning it can hold its own against almost every other type out there. Its high defense and immense power make it a force to be reckoned with. Like most normal types, you can encounter this rare Pokemon just about anywhere in the game.

Arcanine

Arcanine’s are Fire types, meaning they can be found just about anywhere, even rarely around water. They do seem to favor parks though, yet they are still very uncommon. These beautiful dogs and their powerful flame abilities are something you’ll want to add to your collection.

Seaking

Goldeen may be useless, but its much more powerful, and rarer, evolved form is a beast.

Haunter

Ghosts are doubtlessly useful against Normal types, which there are an abundance of in Pokemon GO. Haunters can be found near parks and cemeteries (no kidding) at night, but you can sometimes even randomly encounter them in the daytime and far away from those places.

Electabuzz

With the abundance of Pidgeys in all its forms, Electric types are a must-have right now. Electabuzz is a rare one that is often encountered at a decent CP.

Magmar

Fire is rare, but if you’re going to go for it, you may as well get something powerful. Magmar’s are the perfect mix of power and flame.

Eeveelutions

Finding these out in the wild in Pokemon GO is very, very, very rare, but does happen. Normally you’d have to catch a ton of Eevees and just hope you get the evolution you want, but there is a chance that you can encounter one of these forms out in the world. They are fast, and will require some skill with a Poke Ball (and some Razz Berries too), since they usually show up with high CP.

Magikarp

Okay, so Magikarps are useless, but how else are you going to get a Gyrados? They also require 400 Magikarp Candy to evolve, so it’s time to make room for all of the fish you’re about to catch.

Vileplume

Vileplume is Oddish all grown up and is an absolute force to be reckoned with when it comes to powerful grass attacks. Capable of taking on even some of the strongest Pokemon, you do not want to pass over this smiling flower.

Golduck

Golduck is what you get once Psyduck stops being confused and harnesses all of that power. It’s rare to sight one, so if you come across a Golduck in Pokemon GO consider yourself lucky and catch it by any means necessary.

Omastar

Omastar is a bit of an odd Pokemon, but you should definitely want to get your hands on this rock/water type.

Dewgong

Dewgong is not only adorable, but it turns out that this water/ice Pokemon is no slouch when it comes to battling either. You’ll have to keep nearby water for a chance at one of these, but it’s definitely worth the time at the beach.

Chansey

Chansey is just as rare in Pokemon GO as one would expect, making it a highly coveted little monster. It tends to have quite a bit of HP, though, as well as some fairly decent CP so keep an eye out.

