All World of Tanks Codes

Looking for the latest World of Tanks Redeem Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working World of Tanks codes that players can use to claim free gold, XP, credits, and other rewards. World of Tanks is based on the MMORPG model in which players are required to control a tank and dominate the opponents by destroying their tanks.
World of Tanks codes is one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest World of Tanks codes for free rewards.
World of Tanks Codes
Last Checked: January 4, 2023
World of Tanks features two types of codes – Invite and Bonus codes, and here’s a list of those:
Invite Codes
- EHRE — Claim for German Camo and Rental Tanks (New) (Note: Does not work in the North America region!)
- INSPIREDBYYOU — Claim for 3x Large Repair Kit and 3x Personal Reserves: +200% to Crew Experience for 1 hour (New)
- ITMAKESNOSCENTS — Claim 7 days of premium, 1000 gold, 200.000 credits
- DISISSANTA2022 — Claim to light a window in Pirate Santa’s House (New)
- STRONGERTOGETHERNAEU — 16x Bunks in Barracks, 1x Garage Slot, 5x XP Victory Bonus, 2x XP Personal Reserves, 2x Free and Crew XP Personal Reserves
Bonus codes
- BTSN-G9EWK-944MW
- BTSA-3M2RX-WMKYV
- BFRUB-5TEKE-7HVYN
- WARCHILD
- OPISOP
- NOFUNFORYOU
- SUPERNOVA
- WoTi
- MANKERCODE
- SIRWOT
- FREESTUFFYAY
- NandoCapoWOT
- ONTRMUSEUM
- RUDYRUDYRUDY
- PewDiePie
- WOTREDDIT
- IAMTURTLE2020
- IAM50TP2020
- HALLPASS092004
- UNIOCTMT20
- WREBNIMWWC0920
- IAMT26E52020
- RIEUYWNWWC1020
- JACKOLANTERN10203
- REMSRDIWWC0920
- SERUICHWWC1020
- WOTSNEXTSAVE10
- MNIPHOXWWC0920
- HOTCOCOA12202
- IAMPROGETTO2020
- TURKEYDAYPREP11203
- MONSTERMASH10204
- WINTERTIME12201
- ITOUPGCWWC1020
- LETITSNOW
- STRAIGHTATANKER092002
- TRICKORTREAT102045
- UNIOCTLT20
- UNIOCTTD20
- SPOOKYDAYS10201
- IAMELCEVEN2020
- WITCHINGHOUR10202
- IAMSKORPION2020
- IAMKJP1052020
- IAMSOMUA2020
- BACKTOSCHOOL092001
- SCHOOLNURSE092003
- THANKSGIVING2020
- UNIOCTHT20
Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Hence, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.
How to redeem World of Tanks codes
The steps to redeem World of Tanks are different for both Invite and Bonus codes. Invite codes can be redeemed once while signing up for a new account.
- Go to the official World of Tanks website.
- Click on “Create Account.”
- Select the “Have an invite code?” option.
- Copy any code from the above list.
- Paste it into the redeem code box.
- Hit the “Continue” button to claim rewards.
On the other hand, Bonus codes can be redeemed by players who already have a World of Tanks account. Here are the steps to redeem bonus codes:
- Log in to your World of Tanks account.
- Hover your mouse pointer over your name.
- Click on the “Activate Wargaming Code” button.
- Enter the code from the above list.
- Click on the “Redeem” button to claim your reward.
