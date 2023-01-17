Connect with us

All Scarlet & Violet Pokemon Compatible With Pokemon HOME

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought in the brand new Paldea Region, complete with over one hundred new specimens of Pokemon to discover, as well as a lucky selection of familiar ones that were also selected to return. With the upcoming compatibility update between Pokemon HOME and Scarlet & Violet, a new batch of familiar creatures will be capable of being transferred. If you’re wondering which Pokemon have made the cut, here’s everything you need to know about all Pokemon HOME-compatible Scarlet & Violet Pokemon.

Every Pokemon Capable of Entering Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon Home

Twitter user and Pokemon fan, PearlEnthusiast, who is known for recapping Pokemon Leaks, took to the challenge of creating the helpful graphic below. This image details every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokemon obtainable through HOME transfers only. Check it out for yourself below, and just in case there’s some Pokemon you don’t recognize, we’ve got a full written list breaking down these Pokemon to follow.

The Pokemon obtainable in Scarlet & Violet through transfer only are as follows (including full evolution lines that PearlEnthusiast left out of the image to make it easier to follow)

Generation 1:

  • Charmander / Charmeleon / Charizard
  • All Ash Hat Pikachus
  • Tauros
  • Articuno + Galarian Articuno
  • Moltres + Galarian Moltres
  • Zapdos + Galarian Zapdos
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew
  • Alolan Grimer / Alolan Muk
  • Alolan Diglett / Alolan Dugtrio
  • Alolan Meowth / Alolan Persian
  • Alolan Raichu
  • Galarian Slowpoke / Galarian Slowbro / Galarian Slowking
  • Hisuian Voltorb / Hisuian Electrode
  • Hisuian Growlithe / Hisuian Arcanine

Generation 2:

  • Cyndaquil / Quilava / Typhlosion + Hisuian Typhlosion
  • Hisuinan Qwilfish
  • Hisuian Sneasel

Generation 3:

  • Groudon
  • Kyogre
  • Rayquaza

Generation 4:

  • Uxie
  • Mesprit
  • Azelf
  • Dialga + Dialga Origin Form
  • Palkia + Palkia Origin Form
  • Heatran
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Arceus

Generation 5:

  • Oshawott / Dewott / Samurott + Hisuian Samurott
  • Tornadus + Tornadus Therian Form
  • Landorus + Landorus Therian Form
  • Thundurus + Thundurus Therian Form
  • Meloetta
  • Hisuian Zorua / Hisuian Zoroark
  • Hisuian Rufflet / Hisuian Braviary
  • Hisuian Lilligant
  • Hisuian Basculin

Generation 6:

  • Fennekin / Braixen / Delphox
  • Chespin / Quilladin / Chesnaught
  • Froakie / Frogadier / Greninja
  • Carbink
  • Diancie
  • Hoopa / Hoopa Unbound Form
  • Volcanion
  • Hisuian Avalugg
  • Hisuian Goodra
  • Every Vivillian Form

Generation 7:

  • Rowlet / Dartrix / Decidueye + Hisuian Decidueye
  • Magearna

Generation 8:

  • Grookey / Thwackey / Rillaboom
  • Scorbunny / Raboot / Cinderace
  • Sobble / Drizzile / Inteleon
  • Zamazenta / Zamazenta Crowned Shield Form
  • Zacian / Zacian Crowned Sword Form
  • Eternatus
  • Kubfu / Urshifu
  • Zarude
  • Regilecki
  • Regidrago
  • Glastrier
  • Spectrier
  • Calyrex
  • Wyrdeer
  • Kleavor
  • Ursaluna
  • Basculegion
  • Sneasler
  • Overqwil
  • Enamorus + Enamorus Therian Form

When Will Pokemon Home Work With Scarlet & Violet?

While there is no specific release date announced yet, it has been confirmed that the Pokemon HOME update for Scarlet & Violet will occur in Spring 2023. Transferring Pokemon between games and HOME is extremely simple, but if you’re unsure of how to do so or in need of more thorough information regarding Pokemon HOME, feel free to check out our complete guide for how to connect Pokemon HOME with Scarlet & Violet.

That’s everything you need to know about all Pokemon compatible with Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon HOME, and when they’re available to transfer to the games. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, news and quizzes, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite.

