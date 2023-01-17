All Scarlet & Violet Pokemon Compatible With Pokemon HOME

Image Credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought in the brand new Paldea Region, complete with over one hundred new specimens of Pokemon to discover, as well as a lucky selection of familiar ones that were also selected to return. With the upcoming compatibility update between Pokemon HOME and Scarlet & Violet, a new batch of familiar creatures will be capable of being transferred. If you’re wondering which Pokemon have made the cut, here’s everything you need to know about all Pokemon HOME-compatible Scarlet & Violet Pokemon.

Every Pokemon Capable of Entering Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon Home

Twitter user and Pokemon fan, PearlEnthusiast, who is known for recapping Pokemon Leaks, took to the challenge of creating the helpful graphic below. This image details every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokemon obtainable through HOME transfers only. Check it out for yourself below, and just in case there’s some Pokemon you don’t recognize, we’ve got a full written list breaking down these Pokemon to follow.

The Pokemon obtainable in Scarlet & Violet through transfer only are as follows (including full evolution lines that PearlEnthusiast left out of the image to make it easier to follow)

Generation 1:

Charmander / Charmeleon / Charizard

All Ash Hat Pikachus

Tauros

Articuno + Galarian Articuno

Moltres + Galarian Moltres

Zapdos + Galarian Zapdos

Mewtwo

Mew

Alolan Grimer / Alolan Muk

Alolan Diglett / Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth / Alolan Persian

Alolan Raichu

Galarian Slowpoke / Galarian Slowbro / Galarian Slowking

Hisuian Voltorb / Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Growlithe / Hisuian Arcanine

Generation 2:

Cyndaquil / Quilava / Typhlosion + Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuinan Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Generation 3:

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Generation 4:

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga + Dialga Origin Form

Palkia + Palkia Origin Form

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Generation 5:

Oshawott / Dewott / Samurott + Hisuian Samurott

Tornadus + Tornadus Therian Form

Landorus + Landorus Therian Form

Thundurus + Thundurus Therian Form

Meloetta

Hisuian Zorua / Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Rufflet / Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Lilligant

Hisuian Basculin

Generation 6:

Fennekin / Braixen / Delphox

Chespin / Quilladin / Chesnaught

Froakie / Frogadier / Greninja

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa / Hoopa Unbound Form

Volcanion

Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Goodra

Every Vivillian Form

Generation 7:

Rowlet / Dartrix / Decidueye + Hisuian Decidueye

Magearna

Generation 8:

Grookey / Thwackey / Rillaboom

Scorbunny / Raboot / Cinderace

Sobble / Drizzile / Inteleon

Zamazenta / Zamazenta Crowned Shield Form

Zacian / Zacian Crowned Sword Form

Eternatus

Kubfu / Urshifu

Zarude

Regilecki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus + Enamorus Therian Form

When Will Pokemon Home Work With Scarlet & Violet?

While there is no specific release date announced yet, it has been confirmed that the Pokemon HOME update for Scarlet & Violet will occur in Spring 2023. Transferring Pokemon between games and HOME is extremely simple, but if you’re unsure of how to do so or in need of more thorough information regarding Pokemon HOME, feel free to check out our complete guide for how to connect Pokemon HOME with Scarlet & Violet.

That’s everything you need to know about all Pokemon compatible with Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon HOME, and when they’re available to transfer to the games. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, news and quizzes, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite.

