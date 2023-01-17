All Scarlet & Violet Pokemon Compatible With Pokemon HOME
Which lucky Mons’ are granted entry into the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought in the brand new Paldea Region, complete with over one hundred new specimens of Pokemon to discover, as well as a lucky selection of familiar ones that were also selected to return. With the upcoming compatibility update between Pokemon HOME and Scarlet & Violet, a new batch of familiar creatures will be capable of being transferred. If you’re wondering which Pokemon have made the cut, here’s everything you need to know about all Pokemon HOME-compatible Scarlet & Violet Pokemon.
Every Pokemon Capable of Entering Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon Home
Twitter user and Pokemon fan, PearlEnthusiast, who is known for recapping Pokemon Leaks, took to the challenge of creating the helpful graphic below. This image details every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokemon obtainable through HOME transfers only. Check it out for yourself below, and just in case there’s some Pokemon you don’t recognize, we’ve got a full written list breaking down these Pokemon to follow.
The Pokemon obtainable in Scarlet & Violet through transfer only are as follows (including full evolution lines that PearlEnthusiast left out of the image to make it easier to follow)
Generation 1:
- Charmander / Charmeleon / Charizard
- All Ash Hat Pikachus
- Tauros
- Articuno + Galarian Articuno
- Moltres + Galarian Moltres
- Zapdos + Galarian Zapdos
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Alolan Grimer / Alolan Muk
- Alolan Diglett / Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth / Alolan Persian
- Alolan Raichu
- Galarian Slowpoke / Galarian Slowbro / Galarian Slowking
- Hisuian Voltorb / Hisuian Electrode
- Hisuian Growlithe / Hisuian Arcanine
Generation 2:
- Cyndaquil / Quilava / Typhlosion + Hisuian Typhlosion
- Hisuinan Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
Generation 3:
- Groudon
- Kyogre
- Rayquaza
Generation 4:
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga + Dialga Origin Form
- Palkia + Palkia Origin Form
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Arceus
Generation 5:
- Oshawott / Dewott / Samurott + Hisuian Samurott
- Tornadus + Tornadus Therian Form
- Landorus + Landorus Therian Form
- Thundurus + Thundurus Therian Form
- Meloetta
- Hisuian Zorua / Hisuian Zoroark
- Hisuian Rufflet / Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Lilligant
- Hisuian Basculin
Generation 6:
- Fennekin / Braixen / Delphox
- Chespin / Quilladin / Chesnaught
- Froakie / Frogadier / Greninja
- Carbink
- Diancie
- Hoopa / Hoopa Unbound Form
- Volcanion
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Hisuian Goodra
- Every Vivillian Form
Generation 7:
- Rowlet / Dartrix / Decidueye + Hisuian Decidueye
- Magearna
Generation 8:
- Grookey / Thwackey / Rillaboom
- Scorbunny / Raboot / Cinderace
- Sobble / Drizzile / Inteleon
- Zamazenta / Zamazenta Crowned Shield Form
- Zacian / Zacian Crowned Sword Form
- Eternatus
- Kubfu / Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regilecki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus + Enamorus Therian Form
When Will Pokemon Home Work With Scarlet & Violet?
While there is no specific release date announced yet, it has been confirmed that the Pokemon HOME update for Scarlet & Violet will occur in Spring 2023. Transferring Pokemon between games and HOME is extremely simple, but if you’re unsure of how to do so or in need of more thorough information regarding Pokemon HOME, feel free to check out our complete guide for how to connect Pokemon HOME with Scarlet & Violet.
That’s everything you need to know about all Pokemon compatible with Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon HOME, and when they’re available to transfer to the games. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, news and quizzes, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite.
