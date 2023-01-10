All Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

With the monumental success of Minecraft, it was only a matter of time before similar mine-’em-up experiences tunnelled their way to Roblox. Case in point: Pickaxe Mining Simulator is possibly one of the most popular Minecraft-like games on the entire platform. If you’re here, you’re probably on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? The good news is, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.

All Working Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Pickaxe Mining Simulator right now:

visits2m – 30 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost

– 30 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost woo5000likes – Free boost

– Free boost release – 1,000 Crystals

– 1,000 Crystals update2 – 15 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost

– 15 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost update1 – 10 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost

All Expired Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator. Nice!

How to Redeem Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator is pretty easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Pickaxe Mining Simulator in Roblox. Then, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the left-hand side. Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon. In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list up above. Be mindful that letters are case-sensitive. Hit ‘Submit’ and enjoy your newly acquired freebies. You’re most welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox right now.

