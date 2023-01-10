All Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
After the latest codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator? We’ve got your back!
With the monumental success of Minecraft, it was only a matter of time before similar mine-’em-up experiences tunnelled their way to Roblox. Case in point: Pickaxe Mining Simulator is possibly one of the most popular Minecraft-like games on the entire platform. If you’re here, you’re probably on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? The good news is, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.
All Working Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Pickaxe Mining Simulator right now:
- visits2m – 30 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost
- woo5000likes – Free boost
- release – 1,000 Crystals
- update2 – 15 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost
- update1 – 10 minutes of x2 Crystal Boost
All Expired Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox
At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator. Nice!
How to Redeem Pickaxe Mining Simulator Codes in Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Pickaxe Mining Simulator is pretty easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- Firstly, boot up Pickaxe Mining Simulator in Roblox.
- Then, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the left-hand side.
- Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon.
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list up above. Be mindful that letters are case-sensitive.
- Hit ‘Submit’ and enjoy your newly acquired freebies. You’re most welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the Pickaxe Mining Simulator codes in Roblox right now. For more, here’s a rundown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me, as well as codes guides on Dragon Blox, Da Hood, Ultra Unfair, Restaurant Tycoon 2, and Blox Fruits.
- All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (January 2023)
- Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes (January 2023)
- All Roblox Ohio Codes (January 2023)
- All Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
- All Roblox Adopt Me Pet & Item Trade Values