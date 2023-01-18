All Car Factory Tycoon Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

You’ll find almost every type of game on Roblox, and one of the more popular genres on the platform are the tycoon-style experience that give players the opportunity to oversee their very own business empire. But what if you wanted to run your own car factory? Well, Car Factory Tycoon is the Roblox experience for you. If you’ve arrived here, then there’s a good chance you’ve sought one specific thing: What are all the Car Factory Tycoon codes right now in Roblox? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get down to business!

All Working Car Factory Tycoon Codes in Roblox

We’ve compiled a list of all the active codes in Car Factory Tycoon that you can use to redeem some in-game freebies:

10KLIKES – 50,000 Cash and 100 Gems

All Expired Car Factory Tycoon Codes in Roblox

5KLIKES – 25,000 cash and 125 Gems

– 25,000 cash and 125 Gems BlueBird – 75,000 cash

– 75,000 cash 50KVISITS – 50,000 cash

– 50,000 cash Release – Free in-game cash

How to Redeem Codes in Car Factory Tycoon

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Car Factory Tycoon is as easy as 1-2-3. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Car Factory Tycoon on Roblox.

On the left-hand side of the screen, tap on the yellow star icon that says ‘Codes’ beneath it (as highlighted int he image above).

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the working codes list above.

Hit ‘Claim!’ and those free goodies are all yours. You are most welcome!

So, there you go, folks! We hope this helped to get to the bottom of your question: What are all the Car Factory Tycoon codes right now in Roblox? For more, here’s an explanation of what preppy values means in Roblox. Alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at the relevant links below.

