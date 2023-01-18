All Bell Peppers Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Becoming the best sandwich maker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet means expanding your palate with a variety of ingredients. What better way to give those sandwiches a blast of flavor than with Bell Peppers? To get your hands on the right ingredients, here’s all Bell Pepper locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Bell Peppers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can come across three different types of Bell Peppers: green, red, and yellow. At first glance it just seems like a difference in color, but each Bell Pepper serves a purpose, such as being important components for shiny boost sandwiches.

Because of that, it’s worth having plenty of stock in each Bell Pepper. You can pick up Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, and Yellow Bell Peppers at any of these locations:

Artazon

Cascarrafa

Cortondo

Levincia

Medali

Mesagoza

Montenevera

Porto Marinada

Any time you’re in any of the towns listed above, stop by the Deli Cioso. The shops sell every bell pepper for $240 Pokedollars—except the Green Bell Pepper, which is priced at $230 for some reason. But wait, there’s more!

Before the Deli Cioso will sell you Bell Peppers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to have earned three Gym Badges. It doesn’t matter who you challenge, just as long as they’re Gym Leaders. Once that’s complete, Deli Cioso will expand their menu to include Bell Peppers.

And that’s all there is to know about all Bell Pepper locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more related Pokemon content, puruse the various guides down below. There’s no time like now to become a world-class sandwich chef!

