Why Are Competitive Valorant Queues Disabled? Answered

Ranked games are at the core of the Valorant experience, and when so naturally, when they’re not available to play, everyone is wondering why the competitive Valorant queue is disabled. Here’s what we know about the issue, which is currently preventing anybody from playing the game’s competitive mode.

Here’s Why Competitive Valorant Queues are Disabled

Valorant’s competitive queues are down as of right now in the U.S, Brazil, and LATAM regions while Riot Games uploads the game’s latest update. If you aren’t up to speed, Patch 5.12 is being rolled out right now, and it’s a substantial update bringing a bunch of changes to Agent utility. We’ve gone over them in the patch notes here; the biggest change is to Chamber who is getting a major nerf.

As always, players aren’t able to queue Competitive while this is occurring. Just so you know for next time, the generic times for each region’s server maintenance during patch deployment are as follows:

Asia Pacific: 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 06:00 PDT

Europe: 20:00 PDT

Korea: 14:00 PDT

Latin America: 06:00 PDT

North America: 06:00 PDT

If you’re wondering what PDT is to your local time, use a converter such as this one.

How Long Is Valorant Server Maintenance? Answered

When it comes to server maintenance for updates, the servers will be down for just a short period of time, no longer than three or so hours. Again, though, this latest update is a bit bigger than normal so it could be longer.

For future reference, in the case of a bug, server maintenance can take longer. When the development team encounters unexpected issues after the launch of a new patch, such as the flash exploit that is currently plaguing the game, it could take several hours to fix.

Typically, if you look at the top-left-hand corner of the menu screen when attempting to enter a competitive lobby, you will actually see a reference to whatever the issue is at hand. Riot typically makes note of any issues such as this on its Twitter channel, too, as highlighted above.

That’s everything there is to know about why the competitive Valorant queue is disabled. For more Valorant content, why not read our latest editorial about why deathmatch is somehow worse despite recent changes? You can also check out the full list of patch notes for the game’s most recent update here.

