Where To Find Twin Mag SMG in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Twin Mag is a rapid fire and fast reloading SMG.
Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new firearms to the weapon pool. One such gun, in particular, is the powerful Twin Mag SMG, an automatic, fast-firing SMG that has a double-sided magazine for an extra fast reload. If you’re curious to get your hands down on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Twin Mag SMG in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Twin Mag SMG Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Similar to other weapons, the Twin Mag SMG spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.
Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Twin Mag SMG is not a daunting task. So drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, chests, and supply drops, and you’re ready to go.
Twin Mag SMG – Stats & Rarities
Twin Mag SMG is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:
Common
|Damage
|16
|Headshot damage
|24
|Fire Rate
|13
|Magazine Size
|20
|Reload Time
|1.3 seconds
Uncommon
|Ammo
|Light
|Damage
|17
|Headshot damage
|25
|Fire Rate
|13
|Magazine Size
|20
|Reload Time
|1.3 seconds
Rare
|Damage
|18
|Headshot damage
|27
|Fire Rate
|13
|Magazine Size
|20
|Reload Time
|1.3 seconds
Epic
|Damage
|19
|Headshot damage
|28
|Fire Rate
|13
|Magazine Size
|20
|Reload Time
|1.3 seconds
Legendary
|Damage
|20
|Headshot damage
|30
|Fire Rate
|13
|Magazine Size
|20
|Reload Time
|1.3 seconds
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Twin Mag SMG in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
