Where To Find Twin Mag SMG in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new firearms to the weapon pool. One such gun, in particular, is the powerful Twin Mag SMG, an automatic, fast-firing SMG that has a double-sided magazine for an extra fast reload. If you’re curious to get your hands down on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Twin Mag SMG in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Twin Mag SMG Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Twin Mag SMG spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Image Source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Twin Mag SMG is not a daunting task. So drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, chests, and supply drops, and you’re ready to go.

Twin Mag SMG – Stats & Rarities

Twin Mag SMG is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Common

Damage 16 Headshot damage 24 Fire Rate 13 Magazine Size 20 Reload Time 1.3 seconds

Uncommon

Ammo Light Damage 17 Headshot damage 25 Fire Rate 13 Magazine Size 20 Reload Time 1.3 seconds

Rare

Damage 18 Headshot damage 27 Fire Rate 13 Magazine Size 20 Reload Time 1.3 seconds

Epic

Damage 19 Headshot damage 28 Fire Rate 13 Magazine Size 20 Reload Time 1.3 seconds

Legendary

Damage 20 Headshot damage 30 Fire Rate 13 Magazine Size 20 Reload Time 1.3 seconds

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Twin Mag SMG in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts