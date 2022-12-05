Connect with us

Where To Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite
Image source: Epic Games
Guides

Where To Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Take advantage of its sight.
Published on

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, with a brand new set of firearms for the players to use on the battlefield. One such new weapon, in particular, is the Red Eye, an automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy. If you’re wondering about how to obtain this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Red Eye Assault Rifle spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Where to Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Image source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Red Eye Assault Rifle is not a daunting task. Just drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops, and you’re ready to go.

Red Eye Assault Rifle – Stats & Rarities

Red Eye Assault Rifle is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Uncommon

Damage32
Headshot damage52
Fire Rate3.5
Magazine Size25
Reload Time2.75 seconds

Common

Damage34
Headshot damage56
Fire Rate3.5
Magazine Size25
Reload Time2.6 seconds

Rare

Damage36
Headshot damage59
Fire Rate3.5
Magazine Size25
Reload Time2.5 seconds

Epic

Damage38
Headshot damage62
Fire Rate3.5
Magazine Size25
Reload Time2.3 seconds

Legendary

Damage40
Headshot damage66
Fire Rate3.5
Magazine Size25
Reload Time2.25 seconds

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding the Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platformswhat the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top