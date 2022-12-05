Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, with a brand new set of firearms for the players to use on the battlefield. One such new weapon, in particular, is the Red Eye, an automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy. If you’re wondering about how to obtain this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Red Eye Assault Rifle spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Image source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Red Eye Assault Rifle is not a daunting task. Just drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops, and you’re ready to go.

Red Eye Assault Rifle – Stats & Rarities

Red Eye Assault Rifle is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Uncommon

Damage 32 Headshot damage 52 Fire Rate 3.5 Magazine Size 25 Reload Time 2.75 seconds

Common

Damage 34 Headshot damage 56 Fire Rate 3.5 Magazine Size 25 Reload Time 2.6 seconds

Rare

Damage 36 Headshot damage 59 Fire Rate 3.5 Magazine Size 25 Reload Time 2.5 seconds

Epic

Damage 38 Headshot damage 62 Fire Rate 3.5 Magazine Size 25 Reload Time 2.3 seconds

Legendary

Damage 40 Headshot damage 66 Fire Rate 3.5 Magazine Size 25 Reload Time 2.25 seconds

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about finding the Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

