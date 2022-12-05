Where To Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Take advantage of its sight.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, with a brand new set of firearms for the players to use on the battlefield. One such new weapon, in particular, is the Red Eye, an automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy. If you’re wondering about how to obtain this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Where to Find Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Similar to other weapons, the Red Eye Assault Rifle spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.
Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Red Eye Assault Rifle is not a daunting task. Just drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops, and you’re ready to go.
Red Eye Assault Rifle – Stats & Rarities
Red Eye Assault Rifle is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:
Uncommon
|Damage
|32
|Headshot damage
|52
|Fire Rate
|3.5
|Magazine Size
|25
|Reload Time
|2.75 seconds
Common
|Damage
|34
|Headshot damage
|56
|Fire Rate
|3.5
|Magazine Size
|25
|Reload Time
|2.6 seconds
Rare
|Damage
|36
|Headshot damage
|59
|Fire Rate
|3.5
|Magazine Size
|25
|Reload Time
|2.5 seconds
Epic
|Damage
|38
|Headshot damage
|62
|Fire Rate
|3.5
|Magazine Size
|25
|Reload Time
|2.3 seconds
Legendary
|Damage
|40
|Headshot damage
|66
|Fire Rate
|3.5
|Magazine Size
|25
|Reload Time
|2.25 seconds
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding the Red Eye Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
