When Does Dark and Darker Playtest End? Answered

IRONMACE’s debut title, Dark and Darker, brings a medieval twist to the PvPvE style of gameplay. A multiplayer FPS title with a heavy emphasis on treasure collecting, the game is currently in one of what’s sure to be many playtests. Players will have to act fast if they want to get in on the early alpha test of this promising new game. Here’s everything we know about when Dark and Darker’s playtest ends.

When Does Dark and Darker Playtest End?

Across all regions, the Dark and Darker playtest will end on Dec. 23. The times, however, will be vastly different depending on where you are playing at. The specific ending times, as provided by the developers, are as follows:

US West (Oregon) – Dec. 23, 2022 1:00 AM

US East (Virginia) – Dec. 23, 2022 4:00 AM

SA Brazil (Sao Paulo) – Dec. 23, 2022 6:00 AM

EU Central (Frankfurt) – Dec. 23, 2022 10:00 AM

SEA (Singapore) – Dec. 23, 2022 5:00 PM

East Asia (Seoul) – Dec. 23, 2022 6:00 PM

Oceania (Sydney) – Dec. 23, 2022 8:00 PM

This alpha playtest is currently available through the game’s Steam page. Simply click the “Request Access” button on the Steam page, and you will immediately be able to install and play the game for yourself. If you happen to miss this playtest, fret not; Dark and Darker is not set to release until Q4 of 2023, which means players should have more than enough opportunities to give the game a chance.

That’s all we’ve got on when Dark and Darker’s playtest ends. If you’re looking for more multiplayer fun, check out Twinfinite’s list of the best live-service games of 2022.

