What Is the Tier 100 Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Screenshots & More

A new chapter of Fortnite has begun with a new battle pass for Chapter 4 Season 1 containing over 100 rewards as usual. That includes a new skin at the end of the pass with tier 100. Here is what the tier 100 skin is in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Fortnite The Ageless Skin Revealed

The final skin for the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass is a bit different than previous seasons. The character is called The Ageless and can actually be unlocked once the player reaches level 86 and has collected nine Battle Stars. It is an entirely new character, and not one based on a collaboration or existing franchise like Marvel.

What is in the final spot of the battle pass is an emote labeled “Called To Arms” which gives The Ageless skin a suit of armor any time during a match once the emote is used. It also does not require players to reach level 100 to earn, but only becomes available after level 94 and the player has nine Battle Stars to fully unlock it.

It could still take until level 100 to unlock the emote depending on how players prioritize spending their Battle Stars. Unlocking everything in the initial battle pass still requires players to reach level 100.

That is what the tier 100 skin is in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. Be sure to check out more Fortnite guides such as all of the other Battle Pass rewards, all Week 0 challenges, and all Reality Augments.

