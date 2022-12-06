The newest season of Destiny 2 has finally arrived, and it’s bringing plenty of great goodies along with it just in time for the holidays, including lots of weapons, armor, and quests for you to enjoy. Unfortunately, as with most updates, there will also be a handful of changes that take away certain things in the Season of the Seraph. Here is everything you need to know about what happened to Dusklight Shards, Spinmetal Leaves & More in Destiny 2 Season 19.

Where Are Dusklight Shards, Spinmetal Leaves & More in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph? Answered

As of Destiny 2 Season 19, the following materials will no longer be attainable in order to simplify things and make the game more approachable to new players:

Dusklight Shards

Microphasic Datalattic

Helium Fragments

Baryon Boughs

Spinmetal Leaves

Glacial Starwort

Rahool will also still trade you these materials if you happen to have them on you for Glimmer in Season of the Seraph, but you’ll get a much lower rate for them. You’ll now have to give Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Herealways Pieces to him if you want Glimmer. Alternatively, you could also earn it from Public Events, which are being buffed to give you 12,500 for a Heroic PE (from 10k) and 4,465 (from 3,300) for regular Public Events.

For now, that is everything you need to know about what happened to Dusklight Shards, Spinmetal Leaves & More in Destiny 2 Season 19.