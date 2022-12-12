The Witcher 3 Deadly Delights Contract Walkthrough Guide

As you may already know, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gives players the opportunity to partake in contracts that involve solving mysteries that often end with the hunting of terrifying beasts. Once such contract which is acquired in Novigrad sees Geralt of Rivia tracking down the one behind the murders of a group of guards. Here’s a Deadly Delights contract walkthrough.

The Witcher 3 Deadly Delights Contract Walkthrough

This particular contract begins with Geralt talking to the medical examiner. From there, the player can find out more about the corpses such as injuries, locations, and more along those lines. This will give you a starting point for your search. After locating a few clues and stumbling across a perfume-scent trail Geralt finds himself in front of a house where he finally confirms his gut feeling about the offender. It turns out that it is none other than a Succubus that has killed the group of guards, but why?

In order to get the answer to that question, Geralt must do one thing first. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt throws another obstacle at players during the Deadly Delights contract in the form of a locked door. In order to get to the bottom of the mystery at hand, everyone’s favorite, white-haired protagonist (other than Ciri) must find a way into the house.

Just head on over to the house next door where a few beggars can be found resting. Upstairs is a ladder that will lead you to the neighboring roofs where some wooden planks will bring players to yet another ladder. Climb this ladder, and then Geralt will be able to drop down into the well-furnished abode and make his final decision of how he wants to deal with the Succubus.

Once inside, head downstairs and confront the Succubus, who is named Salma, in order to decide her fate. You can ask what caused her to kill those men and she will tell you that she had no choice in the matter. She walked right into an ambush and had to defend herself, even though she knew that all non-humans are treading on rather thin ice within the city of Novigrad. At this point, you can either kill her or choose to let her flee.

If you choose to let her free she will give you a trophy to “prove” that you have slain the foul beast that sucked the life out of those poor guards. On the other hand, if you choose to not take any chances and put Salma down once and for all you will have to face a somewhat powerful Succubus in a very small space. Salma uses quick, vicious attacks that have a fire effect. The best way to deal with her is to use Quen (something always reliable in close-quarters fights within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), then get in close for some quick combos. The Succubus has a surprisingly small pool of health making this one of the much easier contracts no matter which direction you decide to go when choosing her fate.

After you’ve made your decision, head on back to the guard that gave you the contract. He will be happy to hear that you’ve dealt with the beast, and will in no way question the validity of your claims. One thing to note is that if you choose to spare Salma, her Bestiary entry will read that Geralt may have come to regret the decision, just something to keep in mind when you’re conversing with the seductress.

So there you have it, a full overview of The Witcher 3’s Deadly Delights contract. How did you choose to handle the Succubus? Are you enjoying the variety offered by the contracts in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Remember to check out our detailed wiki page for more, and read our review if you haven’t already.

