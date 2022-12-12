The Witcher 3: How to Beat Eredin

This is it! This is the final boss in The Witcher 3, and you can bet Eredin’s going to put up one hell of a fight. Let’s not waste any time and let’s dive right into how to beat Eredin in The Witcher 3 because we have a lot to go over in terms of preparation and strategy.

How to Beat Eredin in The Witcher 3

Eredin Fight Phase One

To start, make sure you have the Quen Sign equipped, as that’s probably the only Sign that you’ll need in this fight. You’ll also want to have a few Swallow and Tawny Owl Potions on hand, just in case your health gets a little too low. If you have the resources, feel free to bring in a few Thunderbolt Potions as well to increase your damage output.

During the first part of the fight, Eredin will constantly try to teleport and hit you from behind. Ideally, you should try to dodge forward and into him so that his attack misses, and then run back in to unleash a quick attack. Eredin’s teleport is extremely fast, so make sure you have Quen active just in case you’re not fast enough to get out of the way.

The one advantage you have in this fight is that you’re actually able to parry Eredin’s sword strikes, as well. This comes in handy, especially when you’re too close to him with no room to roll out of harm’s way.

Eredin Fight Phase Two

After you’ve damaged him a little, Eredin will open up a portal and take you with him to continue the battle on a mountaintop. This is where the real fight begins. After going through the portal, Eredin will start casting spells at you.

The first spell allows him to rain large rocks on you. You’ll be able to see the rocks’ landing positions from the indications on the ground, so make sure to dodge accordingly.

Eredin’s second spell allows him to conjure magical orbs that will explode after a few seconds, and his final spell has him shooting out a straight magical shockwave that goes entirely across the battlefield. This last spell is pretty easy to dodge; just roll to the side as soon as you see the shockwave coming your way.

One thing to note is that Eredin will be completely stationary when casting his spells. He’ll run to the very edge of the mountaintop whenever he’s getting ready to cast, so if you can get close to him as he casts his magic, you’ll be able to land a good number of hits on him.

Other than that, his attack patterns remain the same; Eredin will teleport and attempt to hit you from behind, just as he did during the first part of the fight.

Eredin Fight Phase Three

Once you’ve gotten his health down to about 15%, Eredin will open up a portal and escape through it. Quickly follow him and you’ll find that it takes you back to the burning ship where the fight started.

Eredin will no longer be able to cast spells here, and you should be able to take him out with a few more attacks. Defeating him will bring an end to this main story quest.

That’s all you need to know about how to beat Eredin in The Witcher 3. We have a huge number of other useful guides for the game, some of which you can check out below. Otherwise, search Twinfinite for more.

