The Witcher 3 Achievements & Trophies: How to Unlock Them All

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is one of most critically acclaimed RPGs of all time, and with the Complete Edition adding next-generation performance to the equation there’s never a better time to play. As if there wasn’t enough content in the game already to get stuck into, though, the completionists out there can look forward to a huge number of The Witcher 3 achievements and trophies to unlock. And if you’re one of them, here’s a handy overview of exactly how to go about doing so.

Passed the Trial (15 Gamerscore)

Finish the game on any difficulty.

Ran the Gauntlet (30 Gamerscore)

Finish the game on the “Blood and Broken Bones!” or “Death March!” difficulty levels.

Walked the Path (65 Gamerscore)

Finish the game on the “Death March!” difficulty level.

Geralt: The Professional (15 Gamerscore)

Complete all witcher contracts.

Dendrologist (15 Gamerscore)

Acquire all the Abilities in one tree.

The Enemy of My Enemy (15 Gamerscore)

Use the Axii Sign to force one opponent to kill another. Do this 20 times.

Humpty Dumpty (15 Gamerscore)

Kill 10 opponents by knocking them off somewhere high with the Aard Sign.

Environmentally Unfriendly (15 Gamerscore)

Kill 50 opponents using the environment (e.g. swamp gas, insects or objects)

Kaer Morhen Trained (15 Gamerscore)

Perform 10 effective counterattacks in a row without getting hit or parrying.

Can’t Touch This! (15 Gamerscore)

Kill 5 foes in a fight without taking damage (except for Toxicity) and without using the Quen Sign.

That Is the Evilest Thing (15 Gamerscore)

Ignite the gas produced by a Drgon’s Dream bomb using a burning opponenet. Do this 10 times.

Butcher of Blaviken (30 Gamerscore)

Kill at least 5 opponents in under 10 seconds.

Brawler (30 Gamerscore)

Defeat Olaf, the Skellige champion of unarmed combat.

Overkill (30 Gamerscore)

Make an opponent suffer from bleeding, poisoning and burning simultaneously. Do this 10 times.

Master Marksman (15 Gamerscore)

Kill 50 human and nonhuman opponents by striking them in the head with a crossbow bolt.

Globetrotter (15 Gamerscore)

Discover 100 fast travel points.

Pest Control (30 Gamerscore)

Destroy all monster nests in the Velen/ Novigrad region, or in Skellige.

Card Collector (15 Gamerscore)

Acquire all gwent cards available in the base version of the game.

Gwent Master (15 Gamerscore)

Defeat Tybalt and win the gwent tournament held at the Passiflora.

Let’s Cook (15 Gamerscore)

Learn 12 potion formulae

Bombardier (15 Gamerscore)

Collect the formulae for 6 different bomb types.

Bookworm (15 Gamerscore)

Read 30 books, journals or other documents.

Armed and Dangerous (30 Gamerscore)

Find and equip all the elements of one set of witcher gear.

Power Overwhelming (15 Gamerscore)

Have all possible Place of Power bonuses active at the same time.

Brawl Master (15 Gamerscore)

Complete all fistfighting quests in Velen, Skellige and Novigrad.

Fast and Furious (15 Gamerscore)

Win all the horse races in the game.

Munchkin (65 Gamerscore)

Reach character development level 35.

Fire in the Hole (15 Gamerscore)

Destroy 10 monster nests using bombs.

Fist of the South Star (15 Gamerscore)

Defeat an opponent in a fistfight without taking any damage.

Geralt and Friends (15 Gamerscore)

Win a round of gwent using only neutral cards.

All In (15 Gamerscore)

Play three hero cards in one round of gwent and win the match.

Even Odds (30 Gamerscore)

Kill 2 monsters you have a contract on without using Signs, potions, mutagens, oils or bombs.

Mutant (15 Gamerscore)

Final all mutagen slots.

For those of you who want to stay spoiler free, don’t click the next page as it contains the secret achievements detailing many of the plot points within the game. You have been warned!

The Witcher 3 Secret Achievements (Spoilers Ahead)

Lilac and Gooseberries (15 Gamerscore)

Find Yennefer of Vengerberg.

A Friend in Need (15 Gamerscore)

Find and free Dendelion

Necromancer (15 Gamerscore)

Help Yennefer extract information from Skjall’s body.

Family Counselor (15 Gamerscore)

Find the baron’s wife and daughter.

Something More (15 Gamerscore)

Find Ciri

Xenonaut (15 Gamerscore)

Visit Tir ná Lia and convince Ge’els to betray Eredin.

The King is Dead (30 Gamerscore)

Defeat Eredin.

Kingmaker (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the subplot about choosing Skellige’s ruler.

Assassin of Kings (15 Gamerscore)

Take part in the assassination of King Radovid.

Friends With Benefits (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the subplot involving Keira Metz.

Full Crew (15 Gamerscore)

Bring all possible allies to Kaer Morhen for the battle against the Hunt.

What Was That? (15 Gamerscore)

Attack, counter, cast a Sign and throw a bomb (in any order) in under 4 seconds.

Shrieker (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the contract on the shrieker.

Fearless Vampire Slayer (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the contract on Sarasti.

Woodland Spirit (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the contract on the Woodland Spirit.

Fiend or Foe? (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the contract on Morvudd.

Ashes to Ashes (15 Gamerscore)

Complete the contract on Therazane.

The Doppler Effect (15 Gamerscore)

Resolve the doppler problem in Novigrad.

That does it for this overview of all The Witcher 3 trophies and achievements. Good luck completing the game in its entirety as it’s absolutely enormous! Certainly, though, it stands the test of time as one of the best RPGs ever made. For more useful content on the game and to help you on your journey across The Continent, check out our guide wiki, and if you haven’t already then please give the review a read.

