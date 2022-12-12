Netflix Nabs My Hero Academia Live-Action Film

Image via My hero Academia Production Committee

The anime-inspired My Hero Academia live-action movie will stream on Netflix.

Netflix announced via a press release that it has secured streaming rights for the upcoming My Hero Academia live-action movie.

The movie in the works at Legendary Pictures was announced all the way back in 2018 and then went pretty much under the radar.

Shinsuke Sato of Alice in Borderland fame is the director and executive producer, while the screenplay is penned by Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Army of the Dead). Legendary Entertainment’s Mary Parent and Alex Garcia will take care of production.

The film will also get a theatrical release in Japan, distributed by Toho.

At the moment no information on the cast or release windows has been shared, so we’ll have to wait and see about that.

If you’re not familiar with My Hero Academia, it debuted as a manga by Kouhei Horikoshi on the pages of Weekly Shounen Jump in 2014 and it’s still ongoing. It sold over 65 million copies and it sparked an anime series spanning several seasons, plus multiple OVAs and anime movies.

We also got video games with My Hero One’s Justice in 2018 and its sequel One’s Justice 2 in 2020. A free-to-play battle royale game titled My Hero: Ultra Rumble is also coming. Of course, like most popular anime, mobile games are also part of the picture.

Just earlier today we saw the reveal of a collaboration with the ultra-popular battle royale game Fortnite by Epic Games.