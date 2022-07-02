My Hero Ultra Rumble Gets New Trailer Showing Familiar Heroes and Villains; Closed Beta Announced

Bandai Namco released a new trailer of its upcoming free-to-play battle royale game My Hero Ultra Rumble, also announcing a closed beta.

Bandai Namco is hosting its anime games panel from Anime Expo in Los Angeles, and they started with a My Hero Academia game, My Hero Ultra Rumble, which was showcased with a new trailer.

It’s a free-to-play battle royale game based on teams of three players, and each character has their own strengths and weakness, reproducing the quirks from the anime and manga.

The trailer showcases familiar heroes and villains, alongside a look at their quirks.

In the game, you can encounter civilians which you can protect or attack, behaving like a hero or a villain. Teamwork is the most important part of this title, which isn’t surprising considering that it is a battle royale game.

While the game is free to play, there will be optional microtransactions, including original costumes that never appeared in the original anime.

We also hear that a worldwide closed beta is coming for PS4 between August 17 and August 21, so fans will have a chance to try it out soon enough.

As Usual, the game lost the “Academia” part of the title for the west, while in Japan it’s called “My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble.” Likely, this is due to licensing issues.

My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble rill come for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

You can find the trailer below.