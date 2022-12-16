Marvel Fans Really Want Henry Cavill to Play This MCU Character Now That He Isn’t Superman

Image Source: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Truly, only the most dedicated Henry Cavill fan can truly tell how many times the actor has been cast as Superman only for the project to never come to fruition. Now that James Gunn appears to be taking Superman and DC in general in a different direction, some Marvel and Cavill fans have been starting down the road of fan-casting him as a certain British superhero.

Of course, the hero many Cavill fans have been clamoring for the former Superman actor to play is the burly Captain Britain. He certainly has the build and the look to play the larger-than-life British hero, but as of right now there’s no indication from Marvel studios that they’re interested in Cavil or even that Captain Britain will be in the MCU.

The closest thing to Captain Britain that’s been in the MCU was seen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Peggy Carter taking up the role Captain Carter. While the name wasn’t the same, she still has the super soldier serum to thank for her powers. Plus her outfit and shield are both covered with the Union Jack.

Continuing with Multiverse of Madness as an example, there’s a pretty big case of fan-casting there with John Krasinski as Reed Richards. MCU fans on Twitter and Reddit were clamoring for Krasinski to be cast as the leader of the Fantastic Four, and they finally got their wish. Up until Wanda unceremoniously unraveled his entire being.

While there’s no certainty of Cavill or Captain Britain coming to the MCU, it doesn’t seem like a total impossibility at this point.