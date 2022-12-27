How To Unlock the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane & All Spells in Vampire Survivors

Image source: Poncle

Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 was a significant update for the community as it added a cheat menu to the game. As you would expect, the cheat menu can be used to immediately unlock all the characters, stages, elements, and more in Vampire Survivors. However, you can’t gain access to this cheat menu right away. Instead, you’ll need to find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane first to activate the cheats. With all that out of the way, here’s a Vampire Survivors guide to finding the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane and a list of all the Spells.

How To Find Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane in Vampire Survivors

Here’s a detailed rundown of the steps to find Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane and unlock cheats in Vampire Survivors: Gain access to the Bone Zone Challenge Stage. The first step towards unlocking the cheat menu is by unlocking the Bone Zone Card. To get this challenge, you will have to unlock Hyper Mode for three other maps, which usually requires players to defeat the final bosses. Unlock the Milky Way map from Dairy Plant. To collect the Milky Way Map, players must unlock the Vampire Survivors’ third stage, the Dairy Plant. To do this, simply reach Level 40 in the Inlaid Library. Once the Dairy Plant is unlocked, the game will display a green arrow at the edge of the screen, which points directly to the Milky Way map. Start a new game on The Bone Zone. Once loaded into The Bone Zone, press Esc to open the mini-map to see a question mark. Follow the marked location, which denotes the position of an orb of skulls. Defeat Sketamari to collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Once at the marked location, you’ll encounter a creature called Sketamari. The final step is to shoot and beat the critter to snag the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane from him.

Vampire Survivors: Cheat Codes

To activate cheat codes in Vampire Survivors, navigate o the main menu and click on “Secrets” at the bottom of the screen. Finally, click on the “Cast Spell” option and use the desired cheat codes.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the Vampire Survivors’ cheat codes:

Characters

Arca Ladonna: noneladonna

noneladonna Porta Ladonna: vivaladonna

vivaladonna Lama Ladonna: superladonna

superladonna Poe Ratcho: strongestcharacter

strongestcharacter Suor Clerici: faschiuma

faschiuma Dommario : bioparco

: bioparco Krochi Freetto : accidenti

: accidenti Christine Davain : crystalmakeup

: crystalmakeup Yatta Cavallo : yattapanda

: yattapanda Bianca Ramba : carramba

: carramba O’Sole Meeo : reset

: reset Sir Ambrojoe : languorino

: languorino Exdash Exiviiq : exdashexoneviiq

: exdashexoneviiq Toastie : tramezzini

: tramezzini Boon Marrabbio : fettinepanate

: fettinepanate Minnah Mannarah : foldinthecheese

: foldinthecheese Leda : iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme

: iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme Cosmo Pavone : lhovistoio

: lhovistoio Peppino : pinociampino

: pinociampino Big Trouser : earrivatolarrotino

: earrivatolarrotino Gains Boros : highfive

: highfive Gyorunton : secondevolution

: secondevolution Mask of the Red Death: ablasphemousmockery

Stages

Il Molise : relaxenjoylife

: relaxenjoylife Moongolow : honesty

: honesty Green Acres : dotgogreenacres

: dotgogreenacres The Bone Zone : rottingpizza

: rottingpizza Boss Rash: peakgamedesign

Relics

Grim Grimoire : thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault

: thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Ars Gouda : thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault

: thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Milky Way Map : leadmetothecheese

: leadmetothecheese Magic Banger : thankelrond

: thankelrond Sorceress ‘ Tears : timecompression

‘ : timecompression Glass Vizard : eggseggseggs

: eggseggseggs Yellow Sign : ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit

: ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit Mindbender : teleportustomars

: teleportustomars Great Gospel : icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet

: icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet Randomazzo: randomazzami

Other

Make the screen spin temporarily: spinnn

That’s all you need to know about Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane & Spells in Vampire Survivors. Be sure to check out our other Vampire Survivors’ guides to unlock other characters, such as Miang Moonspell and Menya Moonspell.

