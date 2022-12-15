Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

Knowing when and where to save is one of the most important aspects of any game. While most modern games make it an easy option in a menu, sometimes games like to be a little thicker and make it an in-game task. Here’s how to save in Blacktail.

Where to Save in Blacktail

Despite being good about many tutorials, Blacktail never explicitly tells you how to save. You are expected to figure it out for yourself, it seems. While that’s good in theory, it doesn’t help if you want to ensure your progress is being recorded.

To save, you’ll have to use one of these Shrines.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

As you can see at the top of the Shrine, it requires one Red Herb. You can only hold eight of these at a time when just starting out in the game. The maximum you can hold then increases to 16 with the Deep Pockets skill. However, Red Herb isn’t the most common resource and is used in many skill recipes. This means there is a chance you’ll often have to hunt them down.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

While Blacktail does have checkpoints at certain story sections, there aren’t checkpoints when you’re exploring. So if it’s been a while since you last saved and you’re lacking any Red Herb, you’ll want to be extra careful. Fortunately, Shrines show up on the map, so you can always mark one, and then once you find any Red Herb, you know right where to go.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that while some Shrines have a cat nearby for fast travel, it’s not an option at every Shrine.

This is everything you need to know about how to save in Blacktail. If you’re trying to save up for several import skill unlocks, here is how to get more teeth.

