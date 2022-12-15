How To Make Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy

Image source: Hotta Studios

Tower of Fantasy has a vast collection of dishes that you’ll need to cook to survive during your adventurous journey. One such dish, in particular, is the Chocolate Bread, a 2-Star meal that grants a temporary boost to your character. Similar to other Tower of Fantasy dishes, players will need to collect a certain set of ingredients to prepare Chocolate Bread. With that said, this comprehensive guide shows you how to prepare Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy along with its recipe.

Tower of Fantasy – Chocolate Bread Recipe

To make Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy, you will need the following ingredients:

2x Cocoa Beans

2x Brown Rice

Once you have these ingredients, head to the cooking station and interact with the stove. Then, select the recipe from the top-left menu and drag the required ingredients into the pot. Finally, hit the Start Cooking button to prepare the Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy.

Wanderers can consume Chocolate Bread to immediately restore (16% +34,000) HP in Tower of Fantasy. Finding Chocolate Bread ingredients is a daunting task, however, especially if you’re a beginner. Luckily, we can show you how to get these ingredients to save you precious time.

How To Get Chocolate Bread Ingredients in Tower of Fantasy

Here’s the complete set of instructions to obtain Chocolate Bread ingredients in Tower of Fantasy:

Cocoa Beans: Wanderers must head to the mountainous region of Navia, north of the Aesperia’s map, to find this ingredient.

Wanderers must head to the mountainous region of Navia, north of the Aesperia’s map, to find this ingredient. Brown Rice: This ingredient can commonly be found in the Navia region underneath Cetus Island and the surrounding area.

That does it for the Chocolate Bread recipe in Tower of Fantasy. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Tower of Fantasy-related content here at Twinfinite, like the Tower of Fantasy reroll guide, is Tower of Fantasy free to play, and more.

