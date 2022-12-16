How to Get Divine Bloodline in Vampire Survivors (& What It Does)

Image Source: poncle

One of the later updates in Vampire Survivors added a new feature called Arcanas, which modifies the behavior of some of the weapons when equipped. These Arcanas can be very beneficial with the right build, and the Divine Bloodline Arcana can fit in with most runs. Here is how to get the Divine Bloodline and what it does in Vampire Survivors.

How to Get Divine Bloodline and What It Does

Image Source: poncle via Twinfinite

The Divine Bloodline (IX) Arcana can be unlocked by reaching level 50 in a run using the Suor Clerici character. Suor Clerici must also be unlocked first, but is fairly easy to get over time. Clerici will unlock after you have recovered a total of 1,000 health over the course of all runs and then purchased from the character select screen for 500 coins (though the price of unlocking characters varies depending on how many you’ve unlocked).

According to the Divine Bloodline’s description, “Armor also affects listed weapons’ damage and reflects enemy damage. Character gains bonus damage depending on missing Health. Defeating enemies with retaliatory damage gives +0.5 Max Health.”

That means some weapons will gain bonus flat damage depending on how much armor and the less health you have. The Arcana affects the following weapons: Cross, Garlic, King Bible, Lightning Ring, Santa Water, Silver Wind, Song of Mana, Vento Sacro, and Victory Sword.

Divine Bloodline (IX) is a great Arcana to have when using several of the affected weapons, though it is important to note that the bonuses will go away if you evolve the weapons. Perhaps the bonus damage could be greater than the effect of the evolutions, though that is a trade-off to consider.

That is how to get the Divine Bloodline and what it does in Vampire Survivors. Follow the links below for more guides on Vampire Survivors and its Legacy of the Moonspell expansion.

Related Posts