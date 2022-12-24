Image via Bungie

Considering Destiny 2 is an always-online title and it’s developed by real people, errors and bugs are bound to happen, and if you tried logging in and received the error code CENTIPEDE, you aren’t alone. Thankfully, we’ve put together a guide on how to fix the Centipede error in Destiny 2, so let’s get started.

How to Fix Error Code Centipede in Destiny 2

Before you move forward with the steps below, it’s best to check Destiny 2’s server status so you don’t end up wasting your time. If you’ve done so and are still receiving the error, here’s what you need to do.

Double-check that Destiny 2 is up-to-date. On both Steam and Epic Games, Destiny 2 will automatically download updates. For PlayStation, simply hover over the game, press the Options button and select ‘Check for Update.’ On Xbox, open My Games & Apps and select ‘Updates’ from the Manage menu. Switch to a wired connection. Since error code Centipede is rooted in a network issue, playing Destiny 2 using a Wi-Fi connection can cause a loss of data. To avoid this problem altogether, switch to a wired connection via Ethernet, if you can, for a more stable experience. Change your NAT to Open or Type 1. Depending on your network settings, you might be cruising the web with your NAT set to Strict or Type 3. Unfortunately, both of those NAT types cause issues. To fix this, switch them over to Open or Type 1. On PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this is done through your network settings.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to fix the Centipede error in Destiny 2. For more related content, check out the latest guides on how to complete Seraph’s Shield. If it’s a particular weapon you’re after, we suggest claiming the Judgement of Kelgorath Glaive.

Related Posts