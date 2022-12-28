Image via Battlestate Games

What you can do to fix Error on Post in Escape From Tarkov.

Is Escape From Tarkov showing ‘Error on Post’ every time you try to connect? It’s certainly one of the more frustrating errors to deal with, especially when it’s time to relax. If you’re experiencing that issue, here’s how to fix Error on Post in Escape From Tarkov.

What Causes Error on Post in Escape From Tarkov?

‘Error on Post’ may rear its ugly head any time a large number of players try to join Escape From Tarkov at one time, causing the servers to become overloaded and cause the error.

The majority of the time, ‘Error on Post’ error appears more frequently after an update has been rolled out, which makes sense considering that’s when the game experiences its biggest influx of players.

However, it wouldn’t hurt to try a few troubleshooting tricks of your own to rule out all possibilities.

How To Fix Error on Post in Escape From Tarkov

Before you get started, hop on over to the game’s official server status page to ensure the servers aren’t down. If everything looks fine, follow along with these steps:

Restart your modem and/or router. Given that it’s possible you’re having network issues, rebooting your modem and/or router may fix the issue. Unplug them both for 60 seconds, then plug them back in. Check for updates and file integrity. Open the launcher’s settings, up in the top-right corner in the dropdown menu. First, choose ‘Integrity Check,’ then choose ‘Check for updates’ after. Restart the game and your PC. Yes, it’s a meme at this point, but you’d be surprised by how many issues are solved by simply restarting the game.

With that said and done, you've got everything you need on how to fix Error on Post in Escape From Tarkov.

