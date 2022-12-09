Recruiting strange and quirky Monsters to your team is a core part of the Dragon Quest Treasures experience. In addition to making up your party during your adventures, they’ll also help you in a variety of other ways ranging from carrying the loads of plunder you amass to helping you reach new areas via their abilities. As such, you’ll want to know as much as you can about how to recruit Monsters in Dragon Quest Treasures sooner rather than later. Fortunately, we’ve got all the info you’re looking for.

How to Recruit Better Monsters in Dragon Quest Treasures

While there are special Monsters that will join your gang automatically after progressing far enough into the story, you’ll be able to more regularly recruit new Monsters in Dragon Quest Treasures after defeating them in the field. However, this isn’t a guaranteed occurrence. Some will join you after defeating only one of them, while others might not want to be recruited by you despite your defeating dozens of them.

Fortunately, there are ways to increase your chances of a Monster wanting to be recruited by you. The first and fastest method is to fire Buddy Bullets at a Monster you’re eyeing using your slingshot. This is done by holding down ZR, pressing Y to cycle over to your Buddy Bullets, selecting them, and then moving the aiming reticle to the Monster you’re after.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Square Enix

After being hit, the Monster will have an increased chance of wanting to be recruited so long as you defeat them directly after hitting them with the Bullet.

You get a handful of Buddy Bullets automatically during the game’s tutorial sections, but these will likely only last the first few hours of the game. Fortunately, you can buy and make more at your leisure using the shops in different open areas or the Pellet Workshop at your Gang’s base respectively.

The other method is to hunt Monsters for recruitment while your level is close to or higher than their level. The smaller the gap is between your level and a Monster’s level, the higher the chance that they’ll want to be recruited by you after defeating them.

While this method might take more time due to the required level grinding, it’s also fairly easy to pull off. All you need to do is battle monsters in the weaker parts of the open area you’re in until you’re within shouting distance of your recruit-to-be’s level.

You can tell whether a Monster is within your level range based on its indicated level and the color of its name. Blue means they’re weaker than you; White means they’re at the same level range; Yellow or Orange means they’re above your level range, and Red means they’re way above your level range. We’ve included a screenshot for your reference.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Square Enix

Either way, you’ll be notified when a Monster wants to be recruited by you after defeating them. You can then go back to your Gang’s base, speak to Miss Cecily, and find them in the list of potential recruits.

How to Get Recruiting Materials

From there, though, you’ll also need to fulfill another requirement before you can recruit monsters in Dragon Quest Treasures.

Each potential party member will require certain materials to be given up in exchange for them joining you. These typically include basic materials, which can be found out in the open areas, and Food, which can be made in the Cafeteria after getting Madame Blancmange to join your game during the main story.

You can check which materials they want in exchange for joining you by highlighting them in the Recruiting screen and then pressing the X button. From there, a list of what materials they want and how many of each they’d like will be viewable, and selecting any material will bring up a hint for where you can look for them.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Square Enix

While there’s not really a quick way around making food for potential recruits, you can amass a nice supply of basic materials by buying them from the shops found throughout the game. These include the ones near the train stations, which will carry items from their respective area, and Bricky Rix’s shop at your Gang’s base.

Hopefully this helped you figure out how to recruit Monsters in Dragon Quest Treasures. For more on the game, check out our review and preview to find out our full views on the game. We’ve also got a metric ton of other articles related to the wider Dragon Quest series, which you can peruse down below.

Related Posts