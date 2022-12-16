How to Get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

The Fortnite x My Hero Academia has finally gone live, bringing plenty of funky new outfits, emotes, and Deku’s Smash as a mythic weapon. Just like Kamehameha’s weapon in the Dragon Ball crossover, Deku’s Smash deals significant damage to the opponents. So if you want to get your hands down on this new mythic weapon before the collab concludes, here’s everything about finding Deku’s Smash in Fortnite.

Where To Find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

To get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite, players will need to find and open exclusive All Might-themed Supply Drops that are scattered across multiple locations on the Island. It’s pretty easy to identify them as All Might-themed Supply drops look entirely different from the normal ones.

Image source: Epic Games

Luckily, All Might is also dropping loot all over the Island from the sky, so keep an eye out for the falling All Might Supply Drops. You can check their locations for that particular game you’re in on your map, too.

Image source: Epic Games

Players can also purchase Deku’s Smash for 250 Gold Bars at a My Hero Academia vending machine. However, it’s worth noting that My Hero Academia Vending Machines have rare chances of spawning on the Island, so your best bet is the supply drops.

How To Use Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

Similar to other weapons, the Deku’s Smash can be used by pressing RT/R2/Left Click after equipping it. Once you fire the weapon, you will be launched into the air in order to charge up a smash. Once fully charged, use the punch to take down structures and opponents in a single shot.

Image source: Epic Games

However, it’s worth noting that a Deku’s Smash has a total of three charges that can’t be refilled. Therefore, bear that fact in mind before unleashing the powerful ability of Deku’s Smash.

That is all you need to know about finding Deku’s Smash in Fortnite. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to get MrBeast skin in Fortnite and all MHA quests.

Related Posts