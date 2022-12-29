Image via Battlestate Games

Struggling with terribly slow download speeds in Escape From Tarkov? It’s certainly frustrating, especially when you just want to relax, but you aren’t the only one. With a bit of patience and our guide on how to fix slow downloads in Escape From Tarkov, you can push it past a snail’s pace.

How to Speed Up Downloads in Escape From Tarkov

Fixing the download speed from Escape From Tarkov requires a mixture of surface-level solutions, along with a very nifty trick you can do with Windows PowerShell to improve your network’s performance.

Restart your modem and or router, along with the launcher. Simple, but effective. Stop downloading the latest patch and shut down the launcher completely. Pull the power cable from your modem and or router, wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in. When your network is up and running, restart the download. Pause, shut down, or disable bandwidth-heavy programs. If you’ve got Steam and the Epic Games Launcher downloading patches in the background, it’ll drastically reduce Escape From Tarkov’s download speeds. This goes for any other devices that are sharing your network, like smartphones, tablets, computers, and consoles. Use Windows PowerShell. Stop downloading the latest patch and close the game launcher. Run Windows PowerShell as an Admin. Type in this command: netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=disabled, followed by this command: netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal.

Afterwards, simply reboot Escape From Tarkov’s game launcher and attempt to download the latest patch again.

There you have it, folks: everything you need to know on how to fix slow download in Escape From Tarkov. If you recently joined the game, you’ll find our guide on how to get Euros very helpful. It also wouldn’t hurt to check out the best maps for beginners.

