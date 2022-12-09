God of War Star Almost Quit When Former Director Left Ragnarok

Image Source: The Game Awards

In his emotional acceptance speech for Best Performance, Christopher Judge revealed something previously unknown. When Cory Barlog announced he wasn’t coming back for God of War Ragnarok, Judge threatened to quit, as he didn’t want to do the sequel with a different director.

Cory Barlog instead told him to trust Eric Williams, and so he did. It’s surprising that we almost didn’t get the incredible God of War Ragnarok that got Christopher Judge tonight’s award. He also certainly deserved it, and anyone who has played the game can certainly agree.

Cory Barlog had been part of the God of War series ever since the first title (legitimate first, not only 2018), so that he didn’t return was already a big deal. However, the game we did get from director Eric Williams is amazing, so it still worked out.

Christopher Judge announced in the same speech that he didn’t know he was reading for a video game when he first auditioned and that he honestly might not have if he had known. Needless to say, we are incredibly thankful that he didn’t know and became Kratos.

If you would like to see more of Christopher Judge celebrating his role as Kratos, Sony Santa Monica put out a dev diary video not too long ago that gathered all of Kratos’ voice actors (yes, including the other language actors), which was a fun watch.

If you haven’t yet played God of War Ragnarok, we have no idea what could be stopping you from the game we gave a 5/5.

Related Posts