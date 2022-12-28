Fortnite Sky Jellies Locations: Where To Find Sky Jellies (Into the Wild Quest)

Image Source: Epic Games

The Winterfest quests have wrapped up, and a new set of seasonal quests called Into the Wild has made its way to Fortnite battle royale. This week, players have been tasked to gain health or shields by jumping on Sky Jellies. As is tradition, loopers will be rewarded with plenty of XP upon completion of this task, which will help them unlock rewards from this season’s battle pass. So, without any further ado, here’s a guide to finding Sky Jellies in Fortnite.

Where To Find Sky Jellies in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

Sky Jelly is a brand new wild creature in Fortnite that debuted with the Chapter 4 Season 1 update.

Unfortunately, there’s no fixed location where players can always find Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4, as the critter spawns randomly across the map in a group. During our time in Fortnite, however, we found Sky Jellies roaming around the river bank near The Citadel.

But, as we’ve already mentioned earlier, Sky Jellies have no particular spawn points. Therefore, it doesn’t mean that you will also find them around the river bank near The Citadel. The easiest way to find a Sky Jelly is by dropping at any random POI and exploring the Fortnite map as usual.

How to Gain Health or Shields From Jumping on Sky Jellies

Sky Jelly is the second Wildlife in Fortnite to float above the ground, the first being Alien Parasites. The critter grants 20 health and 20 shields whenever a player touches it.

After spotting one, you need to jump and land on top of the Sky Jelly. However, it’s worth noting that you can only jump on a Sky Jelly once. After a couple of seconds, the floating critter will explode, dealing damage to the nearby players and structures. So make sure to maintain distance immediately after receiving the health or shield.

Image source: Epic Games

To complete this task, you must gain a total of 20 health or shields, meaning you have to jump over at least three Sky Jellies. After that, the quest will be marked as completed, and you’ll receive 16,000 XP for your efforts.

That is everything you need to know about finding Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including Winterfest 2022 quests and where to decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest.

