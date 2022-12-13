How to Get Dark Frosting in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Deck the halls, everyone, as Destiny 2’s final event of 2022, The Dawning, has returned. Just like in previous years, this festive holiday event tasks Guardians with grinding and completing objectives in order to get some nice (or naughty) rewards. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Dark Frosting in the Destiny 2 2022 Dawning event

How to Get Dark Frosting in Destiny 2 Dawning

For this year’s Dawning event in Destiny 2, Eva Levante is requesting Guardian’s help gathering ingredients to make awesome items like Starwort Thins. One of those ingredients includes Dark Frosting, a new one this year that uses Stasis, similar to how Null Void is generated by getting Void kills

The name alone makes this item a must-have, so you’ll want to head to the battlefield and kill some enemies using Stasis abilities and weapons. When you do, a handful of them will drop Dark Frosting. As always, the exact enemies that drop the item comes down to a combination of luck and RNG.

As such, we recommend that you simply equip yourself with Stasis damage. That means your Energy weapons, Power weapons, and Subclass should all be switched over to Stasis in order to give yourself the best possible chance to farm Dark Frosting by killing enemies with these weapons.

Obtaining Dark Frosting in the 2022 event is the exact same as it was in previous years, so none of this should really come as a surprise to veteran Guardians!

That is everything you need to know about how to get Dark Frosting in the Destiny 2 2022 Dawning event. Be sure to check out our guide wiki on the game for more tips, tricks, and other useful info if you’re in need of some extra pointers on your journey.

