Is the Destiny 2 Companion App Down? How To Check DIM Status

Typically, before a big Destiny 2 event, there will be a period of maintenance that can affect other things while the game itself isn’t playable. You might be experiencing some issues trying to use the companion app, or it could be something more serious. Here’s how to check the Destiny 2 status to see if the Companion App and DIM are down.

Where to Check Destiny 2 Companion App & DIM Status

Your first resource to check if there’s a Bungie-related reason why the Destiny 2 Companion app or the DIM (Destiny Item Manager) will be the Destiny Server and Update Status page. This will give you a terrific breakdown of when maintenance first starts and when companion apps are kicked offline so as not to interfere.

If there’s no currently scheduled maintenance happening, your best bet after that will be to head over to the Bungie Help Twitter account to see if an issue you might be having is widespread.

Is the Destiny 2 Companion App DIM Down?

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.1



RE-ENABLED FEATURES (web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps)

❖ Destiny 2 Vendors

❖ Item Perks and Mods

❖ Subclass options



Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGlywn — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) December 13, 2022

According to a tweet from the aforementioned Bungie Help account, maintenance ended about three hours ago. Access to the Companion App and DIM should be all good now. However, considering there is a big event on the other side of this period of maintenance, things might still be a little wonky out of the gate.

We will continue to monitor the situation just in case something further pops up.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to check the Destiny 2 status to see if the Companion App and DIM are down. It’s possible that players might be getting the Cat error as we aren’t that far out from maintenance, but we know how to fix it.

