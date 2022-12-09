Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Revealed, Coming in 2023

Image via FromSoftware

Today, during the ceremony for The Game Awards, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The brand new game of the Armored Core series will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can see below.

Not much was shared about the game yet, but the cinematic trailer certainly looked good.

Since we don’t know much just yet, I’ll mention an interesting memory. If you’re a fan of the series, you may remember the widely reported occasion in which Hidetaka Miyazaki himself appeared to confirm a new Armored Core game in development, a statement that was then immediately retracted by FromSoftware with a press release to Japanese media.

That happened during a group interview with multiple media outlets, and the question answered by Miyazaki-san was actually asked by yours truly (I was still working for another site back then).

While we could not dismiss FromSoftware’s official retraction, my Japanese was good enough to know what I heard, and the answer, which was provided in very plain words with very little room for interpretation, was confirmed by the translator and by other journalists in attendance who spoke Japanese much better than I do. Six years have passed since, so make of it what you will.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Armored Core series, it debuted all the way back in 1997 on the original PlayStation. The latest full game of the series was Armored Core V in 2012 followed by its standalone expansion Verdict Day in 2013. This means that when Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon launches, the series will have been dormant for ten years.