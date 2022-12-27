All Snowman Locations in GTA 5 Online

The holiday cheer is everywhere, even in GTA Online’s Los Santos. Players will be able to hunt down various snowmen in the city this month and gain prizes, including a pretty goofy-looking snowman costume to show off. Here’s a rundown of all the snowman locations in GTA 5 Online.

Where to Find All Snowmen in GTA 5 Online

There are a total of 25 snowmen to be found in GTA Online, and thanks to the folks over at GTALens, here are a few map screenshots to show you exactly where to find them:

Image Source: GTALens

Image Source: GTALens

Image Source: GTALens

The good news is that while there are a lot of them scattered all over Los Santos, they’re not exactly well-hidden or hard to find. They’re often just sitting along the roadside, or in playgrounds and parks. Once you get to the location, simply destroy the snowman for it to count towards your progress.

Once you’ve destroyed all 25 of them, the Frosty snowman costume will become available to you.

That’s all you need to know about where to find all the snowman locations in GTA 5 Online. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to throw snowballs and how to use cheats on PC.

