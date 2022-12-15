All Roblox Anime Adventures Codes (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is teeming with anime-inspired games, and Anime Adventures is one that is proving to be really popular right now. The tower defense experience pits players against waves upon waves of nasty enemies that you’ll have to defeat with special abilities and weaponry. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re likely seeking out the answer to one question: What are all the Anime Adventures codes in Roblox at the moment? With that in mind, let’s get started.

All Working Anime Adventures Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Anime Adventures in Roblox to help net you some freebies:

KARAKORA2 – Redeem for 300 Gems (NEW)

– Redeem for 300 Gems KARAKORA – Redeem for 500 Gems

– Redeem for 500 Gems FictioNTheFirst – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket SubToKelvingts – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket TOADBOIGAMING – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket KingLuffy – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket subtosnowrbx – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket noclypso – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket SubToBlamspot – Redeem this code for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem this code for a Summon Ticket Cxrsed – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket subtomaokuma – Redeem for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem for a Summon Ticket CLOVER2 – Redeem for 250 Gems

– Redeem for 250 Gems CLOVER – Redeem for 500 Gems

– Redeem for 500 Gems HALLOWEEN – Redeem for 250 Gems and 500 Candies

– Redeem for 250 Gems and 500 Candies CURSE2 – Redeem for 250 Gems

– Redeem for 250 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 – Redeem for 250 Gems

– Redeem for 250 Gems CURSE – Redeem for 350 Gems

– Redeem for 350 Gems FAIRY2 – Redeem for 250 Gems

– Redeem for 250 Gems FAIRY – Redeem for 250 Gems

All Expired Codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

The following are codes that have expired and are no longer working in Anime Adventures on Roblox:

ANDROID – Redeem for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin

– Redeem for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin SERVERFIX – Redeem for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold

– Redeem for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold FIRSTRAIDS – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards DATAFIX – Redeem for 200 Gems

– Redeem for 200 Gems MARINEFORD – Redeem for 250 Gems

– Redeem for 250 Gems RELEASE – Redeem for 50 Gems

– Redeem for 50 Gems CHALLENGEFIX – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems GINYUFIX – Redeem for 100 Gems

– Redeem for 100 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem for 200 Gems

– Redeem for 200 Gems TWOMILLION – Redeem for 400 Gems

– Redeem for 400 Gems Hunter – Redeem for 250 Gems

– Redeem for 250 Gems QUESTFIX – Redeem for Gems

– Redeem for Gems HOLLOW – Redeem for Gems

– Redeem for Gems MUGENTRAIN – Redeem for Gems

– Redeem for Gems GHOUL – Redeem for 250 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Adventures on Roblox

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Anime Adventures is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Anime Adventures in Roblox.

Head towards the ‘Codes’ section in the lobby, which is just left of spawn (as highlighted in the image below).

Once you enter this, you’ll bring up a text box for you to enter a code.

Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list above, hit Enter, and your freebies will be yours. You’re welcome!

The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query: What are all the Anime Adventures codes in Roblox? For more on Roblox, here’s a comprehensive list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, all My Hero Mania codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

