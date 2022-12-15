Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs on Another Planet in an Upcoming Blockbuster

Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment

If you are a big fan of Adam Driver and his journey in the genre of science fiction, then there is a new cause for celebration. In a brand new trailer drop for 65, Driver, who plays Mills, finds himself marooned on Earth after a catastrophic crash of his spaceship, but the kicker is that instead of the future, this is 65 million years ago. And yes, there are gigantic and tiny dinosaurs alike roaming the wild, and it will be up to our hero to save the day.

Mills is not alone in the fight to see another day, as the only other survivor, Koa, who is played by Ariana Greenblatt, goes along on this dangerous trek. The pair must make their way across unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures and determine their fates for themselves.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s 65 comes via the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, and is written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi are also producing.

This marks Adam Driver’s return to sci-fi following his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series. Outside of space, the actor has also been quite busy with roles in House of Gucci, The Last Duel, Annette, White Noise, and Marriage Story. He will also be playing Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming Ferrari biopic.

65 is set to hit theaters on March 10 next year, which should give you plenty of time to catch up on Driver’s other work. Perhaps it would also be a great opportunity to brush up on your knowledge of dinosaurs, seeing that they will be a key feature of 65 and a constant threat to Mills and Koa.

