2022 Manga Sales Data Shows a Spooky Shonen Beat One Piece for its Best-Seller Crown

Image Source: MAPPA

The One Piece manga has been going since 1997, so as you can imagine, it takes one hell of a manga series to outsell it. Data from Japanese company Oricon, which handles statistics for manga sales, places Jujutsu Kaisen above One Piece by about 1.9 million copies sold from Dec. 6, 2021, to Nov. 28, 2022.

The manga selling well is just another part of Jujutsu Kaisen having a fantastic year. Over the weekend, it was announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film (adapted from the manga volume) is climbing the highest-grossing anime films ranks and currently sits in fifth place, having overtaken Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo.

Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t the only manga that outsold One Piece, either. As it just so happens, One Piece is fourth. The Second and third spots belong to Tokyo Revengers and Spy x Family. The Tokyo Revengers manga recently just ended, so it certainly makes sense that fans were flocking to get a copy. Spy x Family has proven insanely popular, and it makes sense that manga sales ramped up with the anime premiering this year.

What Is the Highest-Selling Manga of 2022? Answered

If you’re curious about the full ranking list:

Jujutsu Kaisen – 12,282,260 copies sold Tokyo Revengers – 11,048,067 copies sold Spy x Family – 10,600,571 copies sold One Piece – 10,364,102 copies sold My Hero Academia – 5,353,782 copies sold Kingdom – 3,832,688 copies sold Blue Lock – 3,548,238 copies sold Chainsaw Man – 3,438,930 copies sold Do Not Say Mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) – 3,140,861 copies sold Kaiju No. 8 – 3,139,803 copies sold

While it’s strange that Chainsaw Man is so low, the finale was only one day before the end of the data-gathering period. It is to be expected fans aren’t going to take the cliffhanger finale well and will flock to the manga to find out what comes next.

All of the above information was gathered thanks to twitter user @Josu_ke.

TOP BEST-SELLING MANGA SERIES IN 2022 · JAPAN

Oricon 06.Dec.21 – 28.Nov.22



Jujutsu Kaisen is the best selling manga series for second year in a row!!



Another huge year for Tokyo Revengers.



And a super strong year for Spy x Family, Mystery to Iu Nakare and Kaijuu8. pic.twitter.com/JRhttemnko — 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) November 29, 2022

Related Posts