Tokyo Revengers Manga Is Set to End in November

The Tokyo Revengers manga has received an official end date, with its climactic final arc set to conclude next month.

In the issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine released on Oct. 18, it was revealed that the series would officially end on Nov. 17. Five chapters are planned to be released within this timespan, and the series as a whole is set to be finished once the final chapter drops. It is currently unknown whether a new series tied to the franchise will start after Tokyo Revengers concludes, or if the series’ author Ken Wakui will begin an entirely new series.

The announcement also came with a post to the series’ official Twitter account sharing the same information. The post also included a simple graphic depicting the series’ end date. It shows the date emblazoned in red against a red background, with a single phrase listed underneath the date: Revenge Completed. The graphic can be found down below.

Started in 2017, the Tokyo Revengers manga follows Hanagaki Takemichi in his efforts to go back in time so that he can save his loved ones from a dark fate. It’s for this reason that he joins the Tokyo Manji gang, and fights his way to the top of its ranks in order to stop its founders from turning it into a corrupt criminal organization.

The series has enjoyed surprising success, with its total series sales exceeding 65 million copies as of July. It also has an anime adaptation that ran for 24 episodes. A second season of the anime is set to air in January of 2023, and more seasons are likely to be produced to fully adapt the manga’s source material.

