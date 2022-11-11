Which Armor Should You Craft First in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

In God of War Ragnarok, you should wear the best armor for the job, yeah?

In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos doesn’t just have the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos at his disposal, but also armor. You can dress Kratos in different chest pieces, arm guards, and waist armor, each providing some sort of bonus to his stats. These can also be crafted by speaking with Brok or Sindri, but which is the best early on? Which armor should you craft first in God of War Ragnarok?

What Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok Should You Craft First?

What’s arguably the best armor set early on in God of War Ragnarok is Nidavellir’s Finest, which comes as a chest piece, arm guards, and belt.

In God of War Ragnarok, the Nidavellir’s Finest armor set provides a nice spread of stats, specifically Strength, Defense, and Vitality on every piece except the waist armor. Wearing all three will allow Kratos to endure more hits while also improving his physical damage.

The most notable bonus is gaining a Health Burst from stun grabbing, but only from the chest piece, so craft that one first. The other two pieces reduce the amount an enemy’s stun bar drains, giving you a wider window of time for a quick stun grab.

How to Craft Nidavellir’s Finest Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok

To craft Nidavellir’s Finest armor set, you’ll need Nidavellir Ore. You’ll come across that crafting material the first time you enter Svartalfheim and progress through the Favour ‘In Service of Asgard.’

And now you know which armor you should craft first in God of War Ragnarok. For more guides and questions, find out what the best video settings are. If you’ve just started your journey, then you’ll also want to read 10 tips and tricks you need to know before starting God of War Ragnarok.

