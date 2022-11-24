Where to Find Shiny Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Shiny Stone is an important item for evolving your Pokemon in the Paldea region, it’s not used for finding shinies. You’re probably wondering where you can get your hands on this item, so here’s everything you need to know about how to find a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Stone Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There’s two ways to get a Shiny Stone, one static item drop and at the Auction House in Port Marinada. The static item is located on top of a waterfall in South Province Area Six (see the below screenshots), you’ll need to climb with Koraidon or Miraidon to get there. In Porto Marinada, every few days a Shiny Stone will be up for auction for you to purchase, just keep bidding to eventually win it.

Only one Pokemon evolves with a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Floette. Florges is a solid Fairy attacker, and can easily earn itself a place on your team with its high Special Defense and Special Attack stats. If you haven’t caught one already, Flabebe and Floette are abundant outside the Team Star Fairy Base, try to find one with your favorite flower color.

