When it comes to the Sonic series, there’s no denying that Shadow the Hedgehog is one of the franchise’s most notable characters. Ever since his debut in 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow has made appearances in a majority of the series’ mainline releases, but is Shadow in Sonic Frontiers? We have the answer for you below.

Is Shadow in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Sadly for fans of the prominent anti-hero, Shadow the Hedgehog does not make any type of appearance in Sonic Frontiers. This may come as a surprise, given how prominent Shadow has been in most games since his first appearance, but the ultimate life form doesn’t show up at any point in the game’s story.

It is worth keeping in mind Sonic Frontiers does reference many events from previous games in the series though, including several that Shadow was involved with, but this is the closest fans are going to get to a trace of him in Sonic Frontiers.

Shadow’s most recent appearance in a mainline Sonic game can be found in Sonic Forces, where he played a key part in the narrative and backstory of antagonist Infinite. Additionally, he was available as a playable character in the Episode Shadow DLC for the title.

As for other Sonic media, Shadow was the center of a tease at the very end of the Jeff Fowler-directed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, leading to much speculation and theorizing about the role he’s to play in the 2024 sequel.

