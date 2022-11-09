Riot Games Introduces Valorant Harbor Voice Actor Sunil Malhotra With a Cool Mini-Documentary

Riot Games has officially confirmed that Sunil Malhotra is the voice behind Valorant’s latest Agent, Harbor. Many had already suspected this to be the case due to his previous relationship working with Riot Games voicing League of Legends character Akshan, and now those suspicions have been proven correct. A mini-featurette today introduces Malhotra as the Indian actor shares his career story and experience working on Harbor during COVID-19 stay-at-home conditions.

As you’ll hear above, Malhotra’s career spans 24 years of acting and voice acting across television, film, and video games in the United States, but he is of course Indian and therefore brings an authentic perspective to the role of Harbor.

Harbor is certainly a cool character and he actually has some of the best voice lines in the game. As for his performance as an Agent, though, we’re not so convinced he’s impacting the meta in the way Riot Games would have hope. You can read a breakdown of our complaints and what we think needs to be changed about his utility in a future update here.

Although, we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up about a buff in the near future given that it looks far more likely that Cypher and Fade will be given some (much-needed) attention next week when Patch 5.10 is expected to go live. You can read about all the changes that are being trialed over on the PBE here.

