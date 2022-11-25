Revenger Anime Finally Reveals Creator in New Trailer

Image Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

Revenger has always looked great, but knowing it is from Gen Urobuchi makes it even better.

Upcoming anime Revenger was first revealed to be coming from co-producers Nitroplus and Shochiku back in September, but the identity of the series creator was kept a secret. That trend continued until today, with a brand new trailer finally spilling the beans. As it just so happens, the Revenger series comes from Gen Urobuchi, creator of the Psycho-Pass series.

As a bonus, we also know the premiere date that viewers will finally get a chance to enjoy the Revenger anime for themselves.

Revenger will premiere on Jan. 5 through the AT-X network in Japan. Crunchyroll has announced they will handle streaming for the Revenger anime. However, it won’t be a simulcast situation, and streaming will come sometime after the initial Japanese premiere. For those who want more information, Crunchyroll summarizes the plot of Revenger as follows:

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, a member, and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?

Studio Ajia-do Animation Works (How Not to Summon a Demon Lord and Ascendance of a Bookworm) is behind the visuals, and the newest Revenger trailer shows the massive amount of talent that the studio has driving it.

If you’d like to see more of the anime to get further pumped for it, the trailer that Crunchyroll showed off during the NYCC 2022 panel is an excellent way to do just that.

Related Posts