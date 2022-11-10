Renowned Animators Studio Ghibli Teases a Possible Star Wars Project

There’s nothing quite better than a random massive tease on a random Thursday in November. Earlier today on Twitter, Japanese animators Studio Ghibli released a short video simply showing the Lucasfilm splash screen that appears at the start of their movies followed by the Studio Ghibli pale blue screen.

The tweet itself from the Japanese Ghibli account has no audio and no text indicating what they might be hinting at. Of course, the comments go wild with ideas of a feature-length Star Wars movie animated by Studio Ghibli, but there are some more reasonable ideas like some Star Wars: Visions shorts. You can view the tweet from @JP_GHIBLI below.

While Star Wars is undoubtedly the most popular Lucasfilm creation and what most people seem to be thinking this is teasing, the storied studio also has other well-known properties. Indiana Jones, Willow, and Labyrinth could all work fantastically as animated movies, shorts, or whatever this will end up being.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what this partnership will lead to. If you’re interested in checking out the latest from Lucasfilms, 10 episodes of Andor are streaming now on Disney+ with two more coming before the finale. On top of that, the Willow series will be debuting on Disney+ later this month on Nov. 30.

As for Studio Ghibli, Earwig and the Witch is their latest release which was a major departure from their typical animation style. This was the studio’s first computer-generated film and unfortunately its worst-reviewed film to date. It’s available to stream on HBO Max. Studio Ghibli’s next major project is titled How Do You Live? and it currently doesn’t have an announced release date.

Related Posts