Willow TV Show Gets Epic New Trailer Ahead of Disney+ Debut

The Willow TV show is coming soon on Disney+ and it’s looking epic.

Today Lucasfilm released a new trailer for the upcoming Willow TV Show, which is coming soon to Disney+.

The trailer provides glimpses of the story and a look at the characters. Of course, star Warwick Davis is front and center, but we also see many more.

Among them we can count other known names like Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

You can watch the trailer below, and get ready for Willow’s new epic adventure.

The Willow series will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 30. If you want to see more, you can enjoy the original reveal from May and another trailer released last month.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, it’ll be a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, which became a cult classic in an era in which fantasy movies were rare and stuck in a small niche.

This is how Lucasfilm introduces the plot of the show: