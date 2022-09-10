Willow’s New Trailer Teases the Return of Magic & Wonder This September

Today, during the D23 event, Lucasfilm showed off a brand new trailer for their upcoming Disney+ television series, Willow. In the video below, you can catch a glimpse of the return of magic, as well as some of your favorite characters from Ron Howard’s original 1988 film.

Willow, from Lucasfilm, set decades after Ron Howard’s 1988 movie, continues the spirit of adventure, heroics and humor of the original film in this new series debuting on Disney+ in 2022. Warwick Davis will return in the role of the great sorcerer, Willow Ufgood, with Jon Chu (director of the groundbreaking Crazy Rich Asians) directing the pilot.

Willow will release on Disney+ on Nov. 30, 2022 as a television adaptation follow-up to the original movie. The series was originally announced back during the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim Lucasfilm by Willow actor and main character Warwick Davis, who will reprise his role in the upcoming show.

Featured Image Source: Lucasfilm