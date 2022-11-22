Adorable Pokemon Squishmallows Released & Immediately Sold Out

You can finally purchase the Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows… or not.

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet just behind us, many are likely looking for new dedicated merchandise, and today the Pokemon Center delivered.

Two new and extra-cute Squishmallows plushies have been released portraying Pikachu and Gengar, priced at $29.99 each.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, the Squishmallows line of plushies is known to be extremely soft and cuddly. Basically, they feel like what I imagine a real Pikachu should feel like if you stuff your face into him. They debuted in 2017 and have become extremely popular, counting over 1,500 different models.

The two Pokemon plushies in question were created in collaboration between Jazwares and The Pokemon Company, and were originally revealed at San Diego Comic-Con back in July.

They’re 12 inches high and 10 inches wide and come with a special Pokemon Center embroidery on the back.

Yet, before you hurry to try to purchase them (and I know you want to), unfortunately, they have proven as popular as expected, and they have sold out almost immediately. Now they’re out of stock and we can only hope that more will become available down the line.

For now, all we can do is play Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and enjoy taking a look at things we can’t have, like the delicious-looking onigiri on sale only in Japan.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you need help, you’ll find plenty of guides here on Twinfinite.