Midnight Occult Civil Servants Creator’s New Murder Mystery Manga Has Begun

If you’re a regular manga reader and are looking for the next series to start, we might have just the thing. The new series by Midnight Occult Civil Servants mangaka Tamotsu Youko has now started through Comic Newtype.

If you’ve never heard of Midnight Occult Civil Servants, it has an anime adaptation that you can watch through Crunchyroll that the service summarizes as:

When Miyako Arata joins the Shinjuku Ward Office, he thinks he’s gotten a normal civil servant job. But it turns out he’s joined the Night Community Exchange Department, one of which operates secretly in each of Tokyo’s twenty-three ward offices.

As for the new series, its Japanese title is “Mahoutsukai no hanzai sousa” and Google translates that as “Wizard’s Criminal Investigation”. It is a series involving a wizard/magician wrongfully accused of murder, so he enlists the detective who arrested him in the first place. Comic Newtype summarizes it (translated, of course) as:

Earl Eugene was arrested for murdering his entire family.

He wants to meet with Kevin, the detective who caught him.

“I didn’t kill [them]. I want you to catch the real culprit with me.”

The first chapter is available in Japanese, though we have no idea when it might receive an English translation.

There has been quite a bit of manga news lately. The biggest is that Mob Psycho 100 and One-Punch Man creator ONE has a new manga coming later this month called Versus. If you’re reading To Your Eternity, you should be aware it’s getting a sizable hiatus soon. To round out the manga news, the Tokyo Revengers manga is set to end soon.

Featured Image Source: Kadokawa and Tamotsu Youko.

