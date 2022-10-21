Mob Psycho 100 & One-Punch Man Creator Is Bringing a New Battle Manga to the Fight Next Month

If you have any knowledge of One-Punch Man, you’ve seen the terrific action scenes (the ones that don’t end in one punch, at least). If there is someone to best trust with writing a battle manga, it is absolutely One-Punch Man & Mob Psycho 100 creator ONE. Fortunately, it has been announced a new manga is exactly what ONE is making.

This new manga from ONE is called Versus and will premiere in the Nov. 26 issue of Shounen Sirius. The art will be done by Azuma Kyoutarou who has done a couple manga series based on the King of Fighters video game franchise. There is no known time frame for when the new manga chapters might be translated into English, so it might be at least into 2023 before that happens. We will be sure to keep you updated when we know more.

According to MangaMoguraRE on Twitter, the plot of the series is that there are 47 heroes chosen to fight against the opposing 47 of the Demon Lord’s demons. It sounds like it will be wall to wall action, even moreso than the lest several chapters of One-Punch Man, somehow.

You can see the full tweet on that below:

Speaking of One-Punch Man, it seems the news last month was true and the manga has updates through the Tonari Jump website have a been slightly more consistent. There is no telling how adding another manga to ONE’s schedule might change things up, though.

Mob Psycho 100 is also big in the news as season 3 started earlier this month.

Featured Image Source: Shounen Sirius.

