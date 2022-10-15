To Your Eternity Manga Release Schedule Getting a Big Change Soon

While hearing about a hiatus is never fun, it will likely mean To Your Eternity will return better than ever.

We have some important news for anyone following the To Your Eternity manga chapter by chapter. The next chapter of the manga, 166, will be the last for a while. With chapter 166 finished, mangaka Yoshitoki Ōima will be taking a hiatus until the series returns in January 2023. Digital manga streaming service Azuki gives the release date of Chapter 166 as Oct. 25.

According to Twitter user @MangaMoguraRE, the usual breaking source for manga news, the January return will herald a “new arc”. You can see the full tweet below.

"To your Eternity" by Yoshitoki Oima will go on hiatus after next week's chapter. The series will resume with a new arc in January 2023. pic.twitter.com/177IdB1LIa — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) October 15, 2022

The poor health that befalls many manga artists is well-known, so it’s good that Yoshitoki Ōima is taking the needed break instead of working through it. On the bright side, now is a great time to catch up on the series while you won’t get behind.

Publisher Kodansha summarizes the To Your Eternity plot as:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice, featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space, To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love. A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well …

In brighter manga hiatus news, we recently got word on when Hunter x Hunter will return from its nearly four-year hiatus.

Featured Image Source: Drive.

