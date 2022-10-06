To Your Eternity Season 2 Gets New Trailer; Utada Hikaru’s PINK BLOOD Is Still a Bop

To Your Eternity is quickly emerging as one of the more popular anime series in the market right now, thanks in no small part to its heartwarming and engaging story, as well as its compelling characters like Fushi. The show’s second season is set to air later this month, and a new trailer has just dropped.

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Season 2 will pick up where the first season left off, and as the trailer reveals. Utada Hikaru’s PINK BLOOD will likely still be the opening theme for the series, which we definitely won’t complain about, since it’s a total banger.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the story:

‘In the beginning, an “orb” is cast unto Earth. “It” can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates “it”; and come back to life after death. “It” morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, “it” becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a “person”. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.‘

To Your Eternity is set to air on Oct. 23.

